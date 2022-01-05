Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 263 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,836,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

