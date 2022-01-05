Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth $406,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the third quarter worth $499,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.