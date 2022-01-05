CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CommScope is well-positioned to benefit from industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, indoor coverage and expansion of optical fiber networks. The company has been pursuing strategies that are focused on reducing operational costs and optimizing the overall cost structure. It has been developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence, which is crucial for the success of 5G. The decision to spin-off the Home Networks segment is likely to optimize its business portfolio. The CommScope NEXT program is expected to drive growth, optimize business processes and unlock shareholder value. However, it is facing supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic. Reduced spending among cable operators and wireless carriers is a headwind. It has a huge debt burden, which hinders its growth potential.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

CommScope stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CommScope by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CommScope by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

