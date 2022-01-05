Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target Increased to CHF 155 by Analysts at Barclays

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price increased by Barclays from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

