Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) PT Lowered to €27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.50) to €27.00 ($30.68) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PASTF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

