Comparing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.78 $587.86 million $12.23 9.21

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESS Tech and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.46%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.77%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atkore beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

