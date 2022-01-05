Comparing Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 12.91 $195.00 million $3.40 22.52 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Interactive Brokers Group and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 4 0 2.50 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 10.95% 3.13% 0.29% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

