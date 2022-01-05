Comparing Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) & Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nevro $362.05 million 8.64 -$83.07 million ($3.12) -28.74

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 0 8 4 0 2.33

Nevro has a consensus target price of $121.80, suggesting a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Nevro -27.51% -24.68% -12.86%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

