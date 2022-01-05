Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CODI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CODI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 461,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,458. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

