Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

CMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,638. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.