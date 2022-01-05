COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.88

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 4882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The company has a market cap of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 42.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

