Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $22,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Concentrix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Concentrix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $191.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,278,620 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

