Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CLEV stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 1,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the concrete leveling systems sales. It operates through the following segments: Concrete Leveling and Gaming and Hospitality. The Concrete Leveling segment will fabricate and market a concrete leveling service unit utilized in the concrete leveling industry.

