Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFLT. William Blair initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. 2,076,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,651. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $18,991,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 146.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

