Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get Conformis alerts:

CFMS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CFMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 603,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth $144,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.