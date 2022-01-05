Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 63,207 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,207 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $97,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,645 shares of company stock worth $1,499,641 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.57. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.