Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 66,224 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.17% of Zoetis worth $154,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded down $7.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.24. The company had a trading volume of 47,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,248. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.