Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.40% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $108,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $190.10. 1,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,736. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.35 and a 200 day moving average of $198.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.