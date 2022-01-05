Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 13,666 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.61% of STERIS worth $124,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.40. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $245.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

