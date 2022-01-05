Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Pool makes up 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $168,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $549.51. 1,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,709. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.61 and its 200-day moving average is $497.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

