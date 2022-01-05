Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $240.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $254.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.97. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $255.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.