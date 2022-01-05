Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $240.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $238.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on STZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.79.
Constellation Brands stock opened at $254.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.97. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $255.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
See Also: Why is the conference call important?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.