Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Constellation Brands stock opened at $254.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.97. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $255.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.