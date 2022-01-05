Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $254.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.97. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $255.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.