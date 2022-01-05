Contrasting Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group 20.11% 16.76% 2.95%

Lion Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 4.72 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Jefferies Financial Group $6.01 billion 1.65 $775.24 million $6.04 6.67

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lion Group and Jefferies Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jefferies Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Lion Group.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Lion Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group. The Merchant Banking segment includes various merchant banking businesses and investments, primarily including Linkem, Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy, real estate, Idaho Timber, and FXCM. The Corporate segment pertains to cash and cash equivalents, financial instruments owned, and deferred tax asset of the firm. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

