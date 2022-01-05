Contrasting LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for LTC Properties and Aedifica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 1 0 0 1.33 Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50

LTC Properties currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given LTC Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Aedifica.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Aedifica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.78 $95.29 million $1.54 23.08 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.16% 7.89% 4.17% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LTC Properties beats Aedifica on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

