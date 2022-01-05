Contrasting Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 2.23% 3.55% 2.96% TDH N/A N/A N/A

63.4% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vital Farms and TDH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.42 $8.80 million $0.12 151.50 TDH $810,000.00 265.25 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Volatility & Risk

Vital Farms has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vital Farms and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.31%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than TDH.

Summary

Vital Farms beats TDH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

