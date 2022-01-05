Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.41

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and traded as low as $22.75. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 166,352 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.14.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Couch purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

