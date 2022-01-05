Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

