Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

