Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,856 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

COUP stock traded down $6.75 on Wednesday, reaching $150.22. 21,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,255. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,695 shares of company stock worth $26,568,973 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.