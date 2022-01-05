Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Moderna stock opened at $233.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

