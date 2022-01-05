Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

