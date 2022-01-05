Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 64,487 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,024,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,677,000 after buying an additional 23,272 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.