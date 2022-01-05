Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $369,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,144,616 shares of company stock worth $120,676,104. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

