Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,144,616 shares of company stock worth $120,676,104. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.