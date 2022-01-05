Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 311,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,091,210 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.64.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

