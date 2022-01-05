Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 311,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,091,210 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.64.
CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 94,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
