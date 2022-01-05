Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 90,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and have sold 272,461 shares valued at $4,912,497. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

