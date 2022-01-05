Critical Analysis: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81% TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76%

This table compares MV Oil Trust and TransGlobe Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 15.09 $5.64 million N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.97 -$77.40 million $0.43 7.30

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransGlobe Energy.

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MV Oil Trust and TransGlobe Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TransGlobe Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats MV Oil Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

