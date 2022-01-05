CROAT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $294,987.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,781,977 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

