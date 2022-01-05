CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.92

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $806.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.35.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $199,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

