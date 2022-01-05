CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $193.65 and last traded at $194.51. 27,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,724,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

