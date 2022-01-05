Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFR traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

