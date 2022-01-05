Curated Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,089,000 after purchasing an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.