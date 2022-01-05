Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.