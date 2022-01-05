CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.78

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.78 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 83234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $948.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.00 and a beta of 1.81.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The company had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $2.93 per share. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $247,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

