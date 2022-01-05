CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.