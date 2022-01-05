D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $14.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $18.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $20.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after buying an additional 104,396 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

