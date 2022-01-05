Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

