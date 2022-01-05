Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 118,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
