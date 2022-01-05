Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the November 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 118,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

