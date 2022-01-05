Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,899.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.