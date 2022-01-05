Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

